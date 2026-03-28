Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Gives Spring Ball Update, Discusses First Scrimmage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as it started, the Louisville football program is approaching the halfway point of their month-long set of spring practices. After kicking off spring ball early last week, the Cardinals are now two weeks in, and both sides of the ball are starting to find their footing.

There have been a couple padded practices up to this point, and on Saturday, the program held their first scrimmage-style practice session. While it's still a work in progress as all the new faces continue to gel and mesh with the returners, but so far, head coach Jeff Brohm likes the work he has seen from his team

"I think it's a typical spring, as far as a lot of new faces the last couple years, so you got to get them up to speed," Brohm said following the first scrimmage. "We're throwing a lot at them. I do think that there's certain areas that feel like we'll be better at it already. We've got to continue to learn, and be able to communicate, and not have costly mistakes. But our guys have worked hard. They've studied. I think they're good teammates at this point. They like competing. They like practicing. They give us great effort. We just got to continue working."

Not only does Louisville have 52 new scholarship players (32 transfers and 20 true freshmen) on the field, they have four new position assistants roaming the sidelines. This early in the spring, not only is it important to get all the new faces familiar with their respective playbooks, helping establish the culture is arguably just as crucial.

"I think it's vital to really throw a lot at them, challenge them to learn and to execute on the field," Brohm said. "For us, once spring's over, really, it's continuing to go from there. We do a lot after spring, as far as getting our guys up to speed, continue to study, watch the film that we put out there already.

"The summer is vital, more so than it used to be. So between myself and coaches, spending the time with our guys, using the month of June and July to get ready to go, and then, of course, fall camp - there's a lot more team activity. Plus trying to keep a couple guys healthy. But I think we know what mistakes we've made in the past, and how can we learn from those and not repeat them. Just be sharper, and find ways to just score more points and get more stops."

On Saturday, Brohm took time to meet with the media. He discussed how both sides of the ball have progressed, broke down a handful of individual positions, assessed how quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has faired, and more.

Below is the video from his press conferences:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

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(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)