Reports: Jeff Brohm to Stay at Louisville, Shoots Down Push From Penn State

This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm is staying home.

The head coach of the Louisville football program has informed UofL's administrators that he is not interested in any other jobs and will remain with the school, according to multiple reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, On3's Pete Nakos, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello.

Currently in his third year coaching at his alma mater, Brohm sports a 26-10 record at Louisville, and his .722 win percentage is the best among all non-interim coaches at UofL. Add in his time as the head coach at Western Kentucky and Purdue, and Brohm is 92-54, putting him at 23rd among the winningest active head coaches in the sport.

Brohm signed a six-year contract back in December of 2022, and is set to earn a base salary of $5,981,057 this season, according to USA TODAY. This would put him at No. 43 among the highest-paid coaches in college football, and No. 6 in the ACC. He also earns yearly retention bonuses, and has numerous incentive-based bonuses baked into his contract.

As for his buyout, if Brohm is terminated without cause, he is due the full remaining amount of his contract, including his base salary and end of year one-time payments. If Brohm resigns at any point during his term, he owes the university $1 million.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky