Louisville Lands Commitment from Abilene Christian Transfer DL Jerry Lawson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has secured another commitment from a lineman out of the transfer portal.
Former Abilene Christian defensive tackle Jerry Lawson has committed to the Cardinals, he announced Tuesday. He took a visit to UofL this past Friday, and also drew interest from Oklahoma, Oregon State and others.
Lawson is the fifth transfer offensive or defensive lineman to commit to Louisville, joining offensive linemen Naeer Jackson, Mahamane Moussa and Makylan Pounders; plus defensive end Wesley Bailey. The Cardinals have secured seven portal pickups so far in the cycle
The 6-foot-2, 295-pound lineman is coming off of a career year, and established himself as a top-flight defensive tackle at the FCS level. Starting all 14 games for the Wildcats, he finished with 65 tackles (31 solo), 14.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, both of which led the team, as well as two pass breakups.
The Breckenridge, Texas native was an unranked prospect coming out of high school, but made an immediate impact during his true freshman campaign for ACU in 2023. He played in all 11 games and made seven starts, recording 41 tackles (12 solo), 5.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks in the process.
Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 17 players of their own enter the portal prior to the Dec. 28 deadline.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Jerry Lawson: Brandon McAuliffe via TexasFootball.com)
