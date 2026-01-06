Louisville DL Jerry Lawson to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football defensive tackle Jerry Lawson plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Lawson is one of 22 scholarship players for Louisville to announce his intentions to enter the portal in this cycle. Fortunately, the Cardinals are starting to gain their losses via the portal, as they have secured four transfer commitments thus far.

The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday. Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound lineman served as a rotational piece for the Cardinals' D-line this past season. Playing in all 13 games, he finished with 16 tackles (seven solo), 2.5 for loss, half a sack and a pass breakup.

Lawson originally joined Louisville last offseason as a transfer from Abilene Christian, where he was one of the best defensive tackles at the FCS level. Starting all 14 games for the Wildcats, he finished with 65 tackles (31 solo), 14.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, both of which led the team, as well as two pass breakups.

The Breckenridge, Texas native was an unranked prospect coming out of high school, but made an immediate impact during his true freshman campaign for ACU in 2023. He played in all 11 games and made seven starts, recording 41 tackles (12 solo), 5.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks in the process.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

