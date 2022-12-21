Tennessee Transfer WR Jimmy Calloway Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed another transfer wide receiver on the first day of the early signing period, as former Tennessee wideout Jimmy Calloway announced Wednesday that he has committed to and signed with the Cardinals.

He's the second transfer portal commit-and-sign of the day for the Cardinals, following former Cincinnati wide receiver Jadon Thompson. He's the third overall, with Louisville also landing 2023 running back Keujuan Brown.

Calloway demonstrated flashes of potential during his time with the Volunteers, but never could get things going. This past season, the 6-foot and 190-pound receiver saw action in nine games, but played just 28 offensive snaps and only logged a pair of catches for 20 yards against Akron on Sept. 17. He was ejected from the game against the Zips for throwing punches, and did not see the field on offense for the rest of the year.

During his three seasons in Knoxville, Calloway collected only nine receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in 2021 against Tennessee Tech. The Morrow, Ga. native is a former four-star prospect in the Class of 2020, ranking as high as the No. 146 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports.

Like Thompson, Calloway adds a jolt of veteran leadership despite his relative inexperience on the gridiron. Prior to the duo committing, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Dee Wiggins were set to be the only wide receivers on the roster with multiple years of experience.

Louisville is now up to six additions via the transfer portal in this cycle. The Cardinals landed former Penn State defensive end/tackle Rodney McGraw and former Stanford defensive end Stephen Herron this past Sunday, plus former Baylor safety Devin Neal and former Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher on Monday.

As of 11:30 a.m., eight of the Cardinals' 14 high school commits and five of their six transfer commits have signed their National Letters of Intent to play for Louisville.

(Photo of Jimmy Calloway: Caitie McMekin - News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

