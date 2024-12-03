WR Jimmy Calloway to Transfer from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Jimmy Calloway plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.
Calloway has spent the last two seasons with Louisville after transferring in from Tennessee, but struggled to get regular playing time. He logged 20 catches for 242 yards in 14 games during the 2023 season, but registered no stats in two appearances this season against Georgia Tech and Notre Dame. He also had a returned a block punt for a touchdown against Virginia during his first year as Cardinal.
During his three seasons in Knoxville, Calloway collected only nine receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in 2021 against Tennessee Tech. The Morrow, Ga. native is a former four-star prospect in the Class of 2020, ranking as high as the No. 146 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports.
Calloway is the seventh Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the end of the regular season, joining Madden Sanker, Mason Reiger, Donald Chaney Jr., Jadon Thompson, Benjamin Perry and Jahlil McClain.
He's the ninth overall to go portaling, as Devin Neal and Aaron Williams previously announced before the end of the season that they would transfer.
Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
Louisville will learn their bowl draw on Sunday, Dec. 8 following the end of conference championship weekend.
(Photo of
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X