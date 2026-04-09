Watch: Louisville AD Josh Heird Discusses Contract Negotiations, Relationship with Jeff Brohm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball for the Louisville football program is in full swing, and the Cardinals are hard at work laying the foundation for what many are anticipating to be a special 2026 season at L&N Stadium. But away from the practice fields, there is still some unfinished business remaining.

Midway through the regular season last year, with Jeff Brohm receiving overtures to take over places like Penn State and Michigan, UofL started getting to work constructing a new contract for their head coach. While Brohm didn't wind up leaving Louisville, several months later, there is still no new contract.

"I think the same place he stands," athletic director Josh Heird said when asked where he stands in negotiations with Brohm. "Which is: is there a way for us to just continue to have conversations around what's best for the football program, and him, obviously, and everybody involved, so that we can land in a spot where people feel good about things."

Not only have the negotiations carried into the spring, recent reports have suggested a contentious relationship between Brohm and Heird, stemming from a meeting that took place between the two last week. However, Heird downplays the speculation that things have soured between the two.

"I feel great about my relationship with Jeff," he said. "You'd have to ask him the same question, but he's somebody that I have a ton of respect for in everything that he's accomplished as a head football coach. I want him to be our football coach.

"As far as the meeting goes, obviously what was said in there will stay between us. But I think that's a testament to our relationship, is that we can have candid conversations and move past them. That's what I feel like we're in the process of doing right now."

Following a regularly scheduled University of Louisville Athletics Association board meeting on Thursday, Heird took time to meet with the media. He discussed the ongoing negotiations with Brohm, recent shakeup on men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey's staff, efforts to increase resources to both programs, and more.

Below is the video from their press conferences:

Athletic Director Josh Heird

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(Photo of Josh Heird: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)