'26 DL Josiah Hope Flips to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As it turns out, Josiah Hope will play for the Louisville football program after all.
The Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin defensive lineman, who has been committed to Purdue since late June, announced Wednesday that he has flipped his verbal pledge back to the Cardinals.
Hope, one of the top in-state prospects in the Class of 2026, originally committed to Louisville back on June 1. But after taking an official visit to the Boilermakers soon afterwards, he backed off his verbal pledge to UofL on June 15 before committing to Purdue on June 22.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound tackle ranks as high as the No. 26 defensive lineman in the Class of 2026, and the No. 1 prospect in Kentucky per ESPN's rankings. Hope comes in as the No. 727 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite.
Hope was a force to be reckoned with as a junior for North Hardin this past season, logging 61 tackle, 19 for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. He helped the Trojans go 8-5, with an appearance in the second round of the KHSAA Class 6A playoffs.
Louisville is back up to a 22-man 2026 recruiting class with Hope's re-commitment, which ranks as the No. 34 class in the nation, according to 247Sports. Per the 247Sports Composite, four of the top five prospects in Kentucky, as well as six of the top 11, have committed to the Cards.
(Photo of Josiah Hope via Twitter/X)
