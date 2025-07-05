'26 TE Julius Miles Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has just landed another priority target of theirs in the Class of 2026.
Freeport (Fla.) HS tight end Julius Miles announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Miles chose Louisville primarily over Florida State and Syracuse, but also held offers from Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Pitt and others. He visited both Louisville and Syracuse last month, and had also previously visited Colorado, UCF and Vanderbilt. UofL got his final official visit back on June 20, and he'd also taken an unofficial visit to campus back in January.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound tight end ranks as high as the No. 22 tight end and No. 65 prospect in the state of Florida, per On3's in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 548 recruit in the 2026 cycle.
Miles put together a phenomenal junior campaign for Freeport this past season. He caught 59 passes for 895 yards and seven touchdowns, but also logged 22 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups on defense. A multi-sport athlete, he also averaged 27.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for Freeport's basketball team, and participated in track & field as well.
Louisville's 2026 recruiting class is now back up to 20 commitments with Miles now in the fold. He's the second commitment in as many days for the Cardinals, joining Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman offensive tackle Jarvis Strickland, who pulled the trigger yesterday.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Julius Miles via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky