Louisville Hosting Multiple '26 Commits and Prospects for Final June Recruiting Weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has made a lot of progress in the Class of 2026 over the last few weeks. They've hosting several prospects in the cycle for official visits over the last three weekends, and have landed a handful of commitments as a result.
Now, they're saving the best for last.
For the weekend of June 20 - the final of four straight weekends where UofL will be hosting 2026 prospects - 15 recruits plan on making the trip to campus, according to 247Sports.
A dozen of these visitors have already given their verbal pledge to the Cardinals. This includes all four of Louisville's four-star commits according to the 247Sports Composite: cornerback Jaydin Broadnax, running back Evan Hampton, quarterback Briggs Cherry and wide receiver Payton Cook.
Only three of this weekend's visitors are still uncommitted. Composite four-star two-way prospect Jayden McGregory will visit, as will tight end Julius Miles after originally planning to visit last weekend, and Cherry's high school teammate in cornerback Jamyan Theodore.
Below is the full list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend, sorted alphabetically by last name:
Brady Ballart
Position: Inside Linebacker/Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 213 pounds
School: Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn
Top Offers: Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Oh.), Toledo
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8542 (1,290th)
Jaydin Broadnax
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton
Top Offers: Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9061 (282nd)
Karsten Busch
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 223 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier
Top Offers: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8806 (582nd)
Briggs Cherry
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds
School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School
Top Offers: App State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Pitt, Syracuse
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8921 (400th)
Bryten Close
Position: Offensive/Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 285 pounds
School: Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County
Top Offers: East Carolina, Liberty, Ohio, UMass, Western Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8592 (1,160th)
Payton Cook
Position: Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
School: Akron (Oh.) Archbishop Hoban
Top Offers: Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8917 (408th)
Evan Hampton
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 208 pounds
School: Owensboro (Ky.) HS
Top Offers: Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Penn State, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8993 (337th)
Marlon Harbin
Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back/Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier
Top Offers: Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Miami (Oh.), Toledo, UT Martin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8719 (788th)
Jayden McGregory
Position: Wide Receiver/Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 182 pounds
School: Des Moines (Ia.) Valley
Top Offers: Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8922 (398th)
Max Merz
Position: Offensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds
School: Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands
Top Offers: Kent State, Marshall, Toledo, Troy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8475 (1,407th)
Julius Miles
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds
School: Freeport (Fla.) HS
Top Offers: Colorado, Florida State, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8826 (542nd)
Krew Moledor
Position: Offensive Guard/Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds
School: Gainesville (Ga.) HS
Top Offers: Navy, Southern Miss, Troy, Western Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8483 (1,387th)
Jamyan Theodore
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 171 pounds
School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School
Top Offers: Kentucky, Michigan State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Lekhy Thompkins
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
School: Jackson (Tenn.) University School
Top Offers: Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, Virginia Tech, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8639 (1,037th)
Gavin Waddell
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
School: Rolesville (N.C.) HSTop Offers: App State, Coastal Carolina, Miami, Maryland, UConn
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8647 (1,019th)
(Photo of Jaydin Broadnax via Twitter/X)
