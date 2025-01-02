Report: Louisville LB Jurriente Davis Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The winter transfer portal window for the Louisville football program is nearly closed, but we're still seeing some movement.
Reserve linebacker Jurriente Davis has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer.
Davis' eligibility was set to expire after this season, but he gained another year of eligibility in the wake of the Diego Pavia ruling. After Pavia gained a preliminary injunction in his favor in his lawsuit against the NCAA, the organization granted a blanket waiver for athletes who previously "competed at a non-NCAA school for one or more years."
The 6-foot-0, 235-pound linebacker played in 12 games this season for Louisville, but was unable to carve out a significant role in the middle linebacker rotation. He finished the season with 11 total tackles (five solo), and a tackle for loss.
The Greensboro, N.C. native has been all over college football, having played at a different school in each year of his collegiate career. He started his career at Hutchinson Community College where he was a First-Team JUCO All-American in 2020, played at Middle Tennessee State in 2021, then Jackson State in 2022 and Texas A&M in 2023.
Davis is the first Louisville player to announce that he will enter the transfer portal following the Sun Bowl, and the 16th overall. The winter transfer portal window for the Cardinals closes on Jan. 5.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky