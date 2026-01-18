Tennessee Transfer Safety Kaleb Beasley Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - More transfer help on the back end is coming the Louisville football program’s way.

Former Tennessee safety Kaleb Beasley announced Sunday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Beasley is the third transfer safety to commit to Louisville in this cycle, following Ole Miss' Travaris Banks and Iowa's Koen Entringer.

So far, Louisville has landed 29 transfer commitments, offsetting 24 portal defections that they have seen up to this point. The 14-day transfer window officially closed this past Friday, and it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety spent the last two seasons in Knoxville, and was a rotational piece in the Volunteers' secondary this year. Beasley played in all 13 games, logging 24 tackles (10 solo), a pass breakup and a fumble return for a touchdown against UAB.

Beasley was a blue chip prospect coming out of high school, ranked as the No. 159 prospect in the Class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite. The Nashville, Tenn. native did play in all 13 games as a true freshman on UT's College Football Playoff squad, primarily on special teams, collecting four tackle (two solo) and a pass breakup.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky