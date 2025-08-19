Report: Local Five-Star '28 DL Kellan Hall to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While there's still a long time until prospects in the Class of 2028 are set to enroll for college, it's still important to start building relationship as early as you can. Especially when one of the top players in the nation is in your backyard.
That's exactly what the Louisville football program is doing.
Kellan Hall, a defensive lineman who plays just 20 miles away from UofL's campus at Christian Academy, is set to take an official visit to the Cardinals later this fall, according to 247Sports' Allen Trieu.
Hall will visit for Louisville's Governor's Cup showdown against Kentucky on Nov. 29, per Trieu. Fellow CAL teammate, wide receiver and Class of 2027 prospect Ja'Hyde Brown, will also be visiting for the annual showdown between the Cardinals and Wildcats.
Louisville will be getting the final of four currently scheduled fall visits from Hall, with Ohio State (Aug. 30), Tennessee (Oct. 11) and Alabama (Nov. 8) getting the first three. He also holds offers from Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and others.
There's a reason why Hall is being pursued by so many blue bloods. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman ranks as high as the No. 7 prospect in the entire 2028 cycle, per On3/Rivals. He's regarded as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Kentucky, the No. 3 defensive lineman, and the No. 22 overall recruit in the Class of 2028.
Hall had a massive freshman season for CAL last year. In 13 games, he logged 61 tackles, including 21 for loss and two sacks. He helped the Centurions go 11-3, including a KHSAA Class 3A state championship.
Louisville does not hold a commitment in the Class of 2028, but they do have one in the 2027 cycle from Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West quarterback Jack Sorgi. The Cardinals' 2026 class, which holds 22 commitments, ranks as the No. 33 class in the nation.
