Louisville Football Officially Announces Addition of Safety Kenderick Duncan Jr.

The Georgia Southern transfer makes it official with the Cardinals.
(Photo of Kenderick Duncan Jr.: © Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just three days after committing to the Cardinals, Louisville football officially announced on Thursday the addition of graduate transfer safety Kenderick Duncan Jr. to their roster.

Coming over from Georgia Southern, Duncan finished the 2020 season with 28 tackles (16 solo), five pass breakups and two interceptions in just six games. Despite being limited by injuries, he was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team by Pro Football Focus. He will have two seasons of eligibility with Louisville.

"Kendrick is a big, physical player who will be a great addition to our secondary," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "We were looking to add depth, and Kendrick is the type of player that can make an impact on our defense.”

The 6-foot-3, 225 pound defensive back was an immediate contributor for the Eagles after redshirting his freshman year. He started in four games during the 2018 season, then started all thirteen in 2019. That season, he logged 79 tackles (56 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, eight pass break ups, two interceptions and a forced fumble, which earned him All-Sun Belt Third Team honors.

In 32 career games with Georgia Southern, the Stockbridge, Ga. native has 146 tackles (100 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 15 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

He's not the only player making the jump from Statesboro, Ga. to Louisville. On the same day he committed, teammate Shai Werts also gave his pledge to the Cardinals. The quarterback has yet to officially sign with the program.

Duncan is the third transfer that head coach Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff have landed in this recruiting cycle, following Werts and former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Bryan Hudson.

Louisville ended their 2020 season with a 4-7 record, and a 3-7 mark in ACC play.

