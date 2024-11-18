Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Battle for the Governor's Cup will not be played under the lights.
The annual rivalry matchup between the Louisville and Kentucky football programs, which is set for on Saturday, Nov. 30, will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. EST at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on the SEC Network.
In their most recent outing against Stanford, Louisville (6-4, 4-3 ACC) led by 14 with just under ten minutes to go, but gave up 17 unanswered points to suffer a 38-35 loss despite being 20.5-point favorites. The Cardinals gave up 406 yards to the Cardinal, and committed 13 total penalties - including 11 on defense.
As for Kentucky (4-6, 1-6 SEC), they have not had the season they expected. The Wildcats' lone win against a power coreference team came all the way back in September at Ole Miss, and they have lost four straight since. Even in their most recent outing against Murray State, a 48-6 win, Kentucky looked like far from a polished product.
Next Saturday will be the 36th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Kentucky owning an 20-15 advantage, although Louisville leads the modern series 15-14. The Cardinals are on a five-game losing streak against the Wildcats, their longest since losing the first seven matchups of the all-time series, and have not won since a 44-17 decision back on Nov. 25, 2017.
Louisville hosts Pitt this Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST, while Kentucky travels to Texas this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
