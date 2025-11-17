Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's annual Governor's Cup rivalry matchup with Kentucky is less than two weeks away, and it'll be a midday game to wrap up the regular season
The matchup between the Cardinals and the Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 29 will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky, the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Louisville suffered an excruciating loss this past weekend, dropping a 20-19 decision at home against Clemson. The Cardinals could not capitalize on a pair of fourth quarter drives in plus territory, missing two potential go-ahead field goals in the final five minutes of the contest.
UofL won the yardage battle 385-to-308, but committed 10 penalties on the night - including seven in the fourth quarter alone. As a result, Louisville has now dropped back-to-back games after starting 7-1, seeing their ACC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes go up in flames.
As for the Wildcats, the first two months of their 2025 season did not inspire much confidence UK opened up the year at just 2-5, which included a four-game losing streak and 0-5 start to SEC play.
But in the last few weeks, Kentucky has played much better football. They pulled off a 10-3 upset at Auburn, followed that up with a 38-7 beatdown of Florida, and most recently took down FCS foe Tennessee Tech with a 42-10 decision.
Next Saturday will be the 36th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Wildcats holding a 19-16 edge. That being said, the Cardinals lead 16-13 since the series was renewed in 1994 following a 70-year hiatus, and won 41-14 in the previous meeting last year to snap a five-game losing streak in the series.
Louisville travels to SMU this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST, while Kentucky travels to Vanderbilt this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
