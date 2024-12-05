Louisville Report

Report: Louisville RB Keyjuan Brown to Enter Transfer Portal

Brown is the 13th Cardinal to announce his intention to enter the portal.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) rushes down the field during their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) rushes down the field during their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

Despite starting the season third on depth chart behind Maurice Turner and Donald Chaney, as well the emergence of true freshmen Isaac Brown and Duke Watson, Brown still found a way to contribute - especially late in the season. He finished the year as Louisville's third-leading rusher, totaling 243 yards and three touchdowns on 47 attempts, as well as five catches for 53 yards.

Originally committed to Purdue, the Atlanta, Ga. native and Class of 2022 prospect flipped to Louisville when Jeff Brohm became the head coach. During his true freshman campaign last season, he played in just the home opener vs. Murray State, but ran for 65 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Brown is the second Louisville player of the day to announce his intentions to transfer, following quarterback Brady Allen. He's the 11th Cardinal to announce that he will go portaling since the end of the regular season last weekend, and the 13th overall.

Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.

Louisville will learn their bowl draw on Sunday, Dec. 8 following the end of conference championship weekend.

(Photo of Keyjuan Brown: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

