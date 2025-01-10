Report: Louisville RB Keyjuan Brown Withdraws from Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of the Louisville football program has had a change of heart in regards to the transfer portal.
Running back Keyjuan Brown, who entered the portal over a month ago and even committed to Boise State, has withdrawn his name from the portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Brown had originally announced his intention to transfer back on Dec. 5, and had committed to the Broncos this past Tuesday.
Brown is now the third Cardinal to withdraw his name from the portal after entering in this cycle, following quarterback Brady Allen and tight end Jaleel Skinner.
Despite starting the season third on depth chart behind Maurice Turner and Donald Chaney, as well the emergence of true freshmen Isaac Brown and Duke Watson, Brown still found a way to contribute - especially late in the season. He finished the year as Louisville's third-leading rusher, totaling 243 yards and three touchdowns on 47 attempts, as well as five catches for 53 yards.
Originally committed to Purdue, the Atlanta, Ga. native and Class of 2022 prospect flipped to Louisville when Jeff Brohm became the head coach. During his true freshman campaign last season, he played in just the home opener vs. Murray State, but ran for 65 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
With Brown's withdrawal from the portal, Louisville is now down to 18 players that have opted to transfer in this cycle. Conversely, they have also secured 19 portal commitments for next season
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Keyjuan Brown: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
