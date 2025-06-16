Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OL Commit Krew Moledor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another offensive lineman is joining the Louisville football program's 2026 recruiting class, as Krew Moledor has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Krew Moledor
Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds
School: Gainesville (Ga.) HS
Top Offers: Navy, Southern Miss, Troy, Western Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Krew Moledor's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: As it currently stands, Moledor already has a well built base frame. He has a solid amount of weight, decently broad shoulders and a good wingspan for his position. The main question here is how much more weight he can actually pack on, as some photos suggest he is close to his ceiling there.
Athleticism: Not only does Moledor have a very good first step, he has great north-south and lateral footwork overall, which allows him to move very well both in a confined space and in the open field. Of course, being an offensive lineman, he's also got good play strength.
Instincts: From watching film, it's very clear that the bulk of Moledor's game starts with his legs. He carries a ton of driving force in his lower body, and this plays a role in every other facet of his game. It also helps that Moledor has very good grip strength in his hands. While his initial strike is so-so, once he's engaged in a block, he's not letting go. He's also good at reacting to stunts and twists from the front seven, and he shines when asked to pull across the line or go down field to make blocks on screens or second level runs.
Polish: This past season at Gainesville, Moledor lined up exclusively at left guard, which is what he'll likely project to in college. His adept footwork translates very well in pass protection, as he can typically keep his blocker directly in front of him. Even when the defender starts to gain leverage, his ability to hold a block usually prevents them from getting past. In run blocking, he does usually maintain good pad level and overall leverage on his blocks, although he does sometimes find himself dipping a little too much.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is an underrated pickup for Louisville. Moledor might be an unranked recruit, but the combination of his footwork, base traits and mental intangibles give the Cardinals' coaching staff a prospect who could have a very high ceiling once he gets on campus.
