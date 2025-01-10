Lamar Jackson Earns 2024 First-Team All-Pro Selection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Lamar Jackson's stellar 2024 campaign has netted him one of the top individual honors in the NFL.
On Friday, the Associated Press announced their 2024 NFL All-Pro Team, and the former Louisville quarterback and current Baltimore Ravens signal caller was voted to the First-Team.
It's Jackson's third time being voted as a First-Team All-Pro, also being named in 2019 and 2023. In both seasons, he went on to be named the NFL MVP.
Speaking of which, following the release of the All-Pro Team, Jackson is now the presumptive frontrunner to be named this season's Most Valuable Player. It has been a two horse race between Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the majority of the season, and Jackson received 30 of the 50 first-place votes by the Associated Press' national panel of media members, while Allen received 18.
This same panel is also responsible for voting for MVP award. The official announcement will come during the annual NFL Honors show, which will air on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Already a two-time NFL MVP, Jackson recently wrapped up his best season at the professional level. Starting all 17 of the Ravens' regular season games, he completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns - all of which are career-highs - while also rushing for 915 yards and four touchdowns.
Not only did Jackson lead the NFL in Passer Rating at 119.6 and yards per passing attempt at 8.8, he also led the league in yards per rushing attempt at 6.6. Earlier in the season, he broke Michael Vick's record for career rushing yards by a quarterback at 6,110.
Jackson and the third-seeded and AFC North champion Ravens (12-5) will get their playoff run started with a home showdown against their hated division rival, the sixth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7), on Saturday, January 11 at 8:00 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.
(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Thomas Shea - Imagn Images)
