Florida State Transfer WR Lawayne McCoy Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another weapon in the passing game is opting to continue their collegiate career with the Louisville football program.

Former Florida State starting wide receiver Lawayne McCoy announced Sunday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

McCoy is the fifth transfer wide receiver to join the fold. He follows Kentucky's Montavin Quisenberry and Hardley Gilmore IV, Vanderbilt's Tre Richardson and Drake's Jackson Voth. He's also the third transfer commitment of the day, following Eastern Kentucky defensive tackle Tommy Ziesmer and West Georgia quarterback Davin Wydner.

So far, Louisville has landed 24 transfer commitments, beginning to offset 25 portal defections that they has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up last Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-1, 184-pound receiver is coming off of a breakout sophomore season for the Seminoles. Appearing in 10 games while starting seven of them, he hauled in 27 receptions for 396 yards and three touchdowns. His yardage mark was third on the team, while his reception and touchdown totals were tied for second, only behind First-Team All-ACC wideout Duce Robinson.

McCoy was a blue-chip prospect coming out of high school, ranking as high as the No. 131 recruiting in the Class of 2024, per Rivals. The Miami native played in 10 games as a true freshman, catching six passes for 52 yards.

Gilmore, McCoy, Quisenberry, Richardson and Voth are the first of likely multiple transfer pieces that Louisville will add to their wide receiver room. Between graduation and the portal, the Cardinals are losing seven receivers - including Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Lawayne McCoy: Robert Myers - Imagn Images)

