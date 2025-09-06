Louisville LB Stanquan Clark Exits Game vs. JMU, Could Be Out for 'Extensive Period of Time'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program was able to escape with a comeback win against James Madison, they might have been dealt a massive blow on the injury front in the process.
Midway through the fourth quarter of Friday night's game against the Dukes, star Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark had to exit the contest due to a right ankle injury. The injury came after making a tackle on JMU running back Jordan Fuller with 7:54 left in the game.
Clark sat on the turf for several minutes, then attempted to leave the field on his own power before needing assistance from the trainers. After spending several minutes in the injury tent, Clark was then carted off to the locker room, with a towel over his head.
While head coach Jeff Brohm did not speculate much on the severity of Clark's injury, he did acknowledge that Louisville could be without their star inside linebacker for a while.
"We'll know more tomorrow, but I can see him being out for an extensive period of time," Brohm said.
Losing Clark for an extended time would undoubtedly be a massive blow to Louisville's defense, as he is coming off of a breakout 2024 season as a true sophomore. Starting all 13 games last season, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound inside backer's 76 overall tackles and eight tackles for loss were both second on the team to T.J. Quinn. Not to mention he also caught two interceptions, forced two fumbles, and tallied two pass breakups.
Clark finished the matchup against James Madison with six total tackles, including three for loss. He had just one tackle in one half of work in the season-opener against Eastern Kentucky last weekend.
(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
