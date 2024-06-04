Louisville Lands Commitment From '25 WR LeBron Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has now secured multiple commitments from Class of 2025 prospects who took official visits this past weekend.
Hammond (Ind.) Morton Senior wide receiver LeBron Hill announced Monday night that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Miami, Kentucky, Purdue and others.
Hill is the second 2025 prospect to commit to Louisville after taking an official visit this past weekend, joining Palmetto (Fla.) HS linebacker Caleb Matelau, who announced Sunday night. The Cardinals hosted over a dozen prospects in the cycle.
Louisville was the first ACC program to extend Hill a scholarship offer, doing so this past March. Hill had also previously made two unofficial visits to the Cardinals before taking an official this past weekend.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound wideout ranks as high as the No. 93 wide receiver in the nation, according to Rivals. Per the On3 Industry Ranking, which is similar to the 247Sports Composite, Hill is regarded as the No. 799 prospect in the 2025 cycle.
As a junior, Hill was all over the field for Morton Senior. In 10 games tracked by MaxPreps, he logged 34 receptions for 564 yards and eight touchdowns, while also returning 19 kickoffs for 407 yards and two scores.
Hill is now the eight commitment in Louisville's 2025 recruiting class, and the second pass catcher, joining Buford (Ga.) HS wideout Jordan Allen nd Wapakoneta (Oh.) HS tight end Grant Houser.
