Louisville coaches and players adjusting to new procedures

samdraut

The new normal is still an adjustment for players and coaches returning to Louisville football facilities in recent weeks after the University of Louisville campus was closed for months due to COVID-19.

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said the return to campus has been difficult as coaches and players navigate through guidelines set by the NCAA and the University as preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Workouts have begun as now more than 70 players have returned to campus.

“My hat is off to Matt Summers and the plan he has put together, along with Coach Sirignano, the way we are doing everything,” Ledford said.

The coaching staff returned to their offices last week. Ledford has been excited to see players, albeit at a distance, return to the facilities.

As coaches and players continue to conduct positional and team meetings via Zoom calls, Ledford says he has seen a different side of players because of it. Ledford still misses the in-person interactions, which can’t happen yet.

“You got your kids up here, you want to be around them, you want to have the interaction. It’s a big part of it,” Ledford said. “Everything that we are doing is completely new, from the way we are interacting with each other when we are going into a staff meeting or the office, we are all wearing our masks.”

The team is set to return an additional 30 players July 7 in the third phase planned by the University.

With 10 weeks left before the season opener, Ledford said the staff is planning out what the rest of the summer looks like.

“We are trying to do our part of keep everything moving forward,” Ledford said.

Louisville’s season opener against NC State was rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 2. 

