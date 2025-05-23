'26 RB Lekhy Thompkins Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's already loaded 2026 recruiting class has just added another longtime target.
Jackson (Tenn.) University School running back Lekhy Thompkins announced Friday that has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over Memphis and Minnesota, and also held offers from Maryland, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.
While Louisville already has a commitment from four-star running back Evan Hampton, Thompkins was still be a big time target of the Cardinals during his recruitment. He visited for their game vs. Pitt last season, and returned for an official visit this past March, where he was officially offered.
The 6-foot-1, 227-pound two-way prospect ranks as the No. 32 player in the state of Tennessee, the No. 54 running back in the class, and the No. 1,028 recruit in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.
Thompkins is coming off of an incredibly impactful junior campaign for University School. He rushed for 892 yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as caught 20 passes for 342 yards and three more scores. Over on defense as a linebacker, he also logged 45 tackles, 10.5 for loss, three pass breakups and two sacks.
He's had a prolific career with the Lions up to this point. In just three years, Thompkins has rushed for 3,823 yards and 51 touchdowns, caught 47 passes for 661 yards and seven touchdowns, and tallied 82 total tackles including 24.5 for loss.
Thompkins is commitment No. 14 for Louisville in their Class of 2026, which ranks as high as the No. 16 class in the nation, per247Sports.
(Photo of Lekhy Thompkins via Instagram)
