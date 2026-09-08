LIGHT SHOW: Fans Will Notice New Lighting at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in 2026

University of Louisville Athletics announced in January a $2 million commitment over 10 years from longtime supporters Isac and Carrie Roths. The stadium lighting enhancement project is NOW COMPLETE at L&N Cardinal Stadium, which is be supported by the Roths’ gift.

The Roths’ commitment will helped initiate renovations to the stadium’s lighting system—an essential infrastructure investment that directly enhances the game-day experience for fans and student-athletes. The previous lighting system was largely original to the stadium’s opening in 1998, apart from east-side fixtures that were replaced during the 2010 expansion.

The approved LED interactive upgrade modernizes L&N Cardinal Stadium, improving visibility, safety, and in-game atmosphere while bringing the venue in line with contemporary standards across Power 4 football programs.

Night games are going to hit different 🔥#GoCards pic.twitter.com/WKBQ4ufiSb — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) September 4, 2026

“Isac and Carrie Roths continue to demonstrate extraordinary leadership through their investment in the future of Louisville Athletics,” said Josh Heird, Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Their $2 million commitment allows us to advance a fan-facing project that will significantly elevate the game-day environment and provide our student-athletes with a first-class home field experience.”

Heird emphasized the broader importance of facility investment in today’s collegiate athletics landscape.

“Facilities matter in today’s college football landscape,” Heird said. “Upgrading our lighting enhances the energy and atmosphere of a gameday and ensures that the fan-experience at L&N Cardinal Stadium reflects the level of excellence our program represents. We are deeply grateful to the Roths family for their leadership and continued support.”

The Roths have been longtime supporters of the University of Louisville, with previous gifts benefiting the Thornton’s Academic Center of Excellence, Denny Crum Hall, and both the 2010 and 2018 expansions of L&N Cardinal Stadium.

The lighting enhancements are now complete and fans will notice an array of exciting elements that the light show can now provide to enhance the in-game experience.