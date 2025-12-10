Louisville Adds Neutral Site Matchup vs. Ole Miss to 2026 Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As it turns out, the Louisville football program will still get to play a highly-regarded SEC program in the first month of the 2026 season.

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that they have added a neutral site matchup against Ole Miss to next year's non-conference schedule. They will face the Rebels at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., and will kick off on either Saturday, Sept. 5 or Sunday, Sept. 6 to open their 2026 campaign.

"We are excited to partner with Ole Miss, ESPN, and Nashville Sports Council to bring this season-opening matchup to Nashville," athletic director Josh Heird said in a statement. "This contest presents a tremendous opportunity for our program, our student-athletes, and our fans. Nashville is home to a strong Cardinals presence, and showcasing Louisville Football in a premier venue on a national stage is something we wholeheartedly embrace."

This matchup replaces a previously-scheduled home matchup against Georgia that was set to take place that month. Earlier in the day, it was announced that the home-and-home series with the Bulldogs, where UGA would travel to Louisville in 2026 and the UofL would go to Athens in 2027, was mutually agreed to be canceled.

Louisville and Ole Miss have previously faced each other just once, also coming in a neutral site matchup. The Rebels took down the Cardinals, 43-24, in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game back on Sept. 6, 2021 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

UofL head coach Jeff Brohm previously tried to get Ole Miss back on the schedule for the current 2025 season after the latter canceled their home-and-home against Wake Forest. Instead, the Rebs opted to host Washington State, a game in which they won 24-21.

However, it was just a one-off game with Wazzu and not a home-and-home, leaving Ole Miss with an opening for the 2026 season. With Pete Golding taking over as the head coach following Lane Kiffin's unceremonious departure for LSU late last month, it appears he was more willing to schedule the Cardinals.

Golding and the Rebels are in the midst of preparing for an upcoming College Football Playoff run after going 11-1 during the regular season. No. 6 Ole Miss is set to host No. 11 Tulane for a first round rematch on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Louisville's schedule for the 2026 season now consists of Ole Miss in Nashville, Villanova and Charlotte at L&N Stadium, as well as home ACC matchups vs. Florida State, Pitt, SMU and Stanford. The Cardinals will travel to face ACC foes Georgia Tech, NC State, North Carolina and Syracuse, as well as Kentucky in the annual Governor's Cup.

