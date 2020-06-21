Louisville Report
Communication at the core of Louisville's support

samdraut

Scott Satterfield says the key is communication when addressing the issues of racial injustice, police brutality and racism.

The Louisville football head coach and the program haven’t sat idly by during nationwide protests in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Satterfield released a statement May 30 vilifying hatred and racism while defensive back Anthony Johnson led a peaceful protest the following day at the Walking Bridge in downtown Louisville.

Satterfield said coaches have been up front in communication with players since he was hired as the program’s head coach in Dec. 2018.

The open communication starts with a foundation of love and respect.

“I think that the way we have come in here from day one, we brought a type of individuals in this building that the way we try to treat our players was different than the way it was before, right or wrong, but what we have always tried to do is treat everybody with respect,” Satterfield said. “We love on our guys, love on our staff, love on our players and treat them all with respect.”

The communication between coaches and players goes both ways. Zoom meetings have been held to discuss a variety of issues as players begin to return to campus.

“The big thing that we all have to do is learn to listen and learn to take in and not always putting out,” Satterfield said. “We have to learn to listen and take that knowledge and information, now we are able to act on that.”

Beyond the protest led by Johnson, players have helped pick up trash in downtown Louisville the days following protests and have actively shared their thoughts on social media.

The coaching staff encourages players to use their platforms as student-athletes to spread their message.

“You’re visible, so you can use that for the good,” Satterfield said. “We are enabling our guys to do that, but do it in the right way. It all starts with love and respect, we have tried to do that since day one.”

Satterfield attributed Louisville’s success last season, which ended with eight wins and a victory in the Music City Bowl, to the approach that starts with communication, respect and love.

