Louisville Makes Big Move in Associated Press Poll

The University of Louisville has made a BIG move in the Associated Press Poll with its win over #16 SMU 41-31 on Saturday.

The Cards are now #16 in the AP Poll according to the voters of the Associated Press. The Cards moved up SEVEN spots from #23.

Louisville is now set to face Wake Forest at NOON on Saturday in a game set to be televised on ESPN. This week Wake Forest fought valiantly on Friday night but came up short to the #6 Miami Hurricanes.

THE POLL:

1) Texas

2) Georgia

3) Notre Dame

4) Ole Miss

5) Indiana

6) Miami

7) Ohio State

8) Alabama

9) BYU

10) LSU

11) Texas Tech

12) USC

13) Penn State

14) Tennessee

15) Utah

16) LOUISVILLE

17) Iowa

18) Michigan

19) Missouri

20) Oregon

21) Florida

22) SMU

23) Texas A&M

24) Mississippi State

25) Houston

Helping the Cards in the poll was its own win over SMU, obviously. But also Ole Miss' primetime win over LSU. The Cards opened with a season-opening buzzer-beater loss to the Rebels and now the Cards image is now hitched to the wagon of Hotty Toddy.

Also Texas A&M losing to Kentucky dropped the Aggies, Houston dropping a heart breaker to Texas Tech additionally helped the Cards move up the poll.

Brohm about win over SMU:

"Definitely really proud of our team. It's a big win for us. It's an opponent we haven't beat in a while, actually never, so that's quite a while. That's a really good quarterback, a good offense. It was a back-and-forth game. The thing I'm proud of is how we scrapped and played hard to the end. We found a way to make more plays than them, that shows the toughness and the makeup of the team. It shows the toughness and the makeup of our assistant coaches, of the ability just to fight to the end. Sometimes things look good, sometimes they don't. You need to get down and you can do something about it. That's why this sport is so great is because it teaches you to hang in there to the end no matter what, and special things happen. Great victory for our team. Our fans were great, they were ready for another top opponent. They were loud, we could hear them, it was a great atmosphere and it was something we can build on."

Wake Forest Saturday!