Louisville Opens as Significant Home Favorite vs. Cal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is coming back home to take on Cal, and as expected, oddsmakers are expecting them to continue on their winning streak in emphatic fashion.
According to FanDuel, the Cardinals have opened up as a 19.5-point favorites over the visiting Golden Bears. The over/under has been set at 49.5.
This past weekend, Louisville had to pull themselves out of another hole. Trailing 16-7 at halftime at Virginia Tech, the Cardinals scored three unanswered touchdowns to escape Lane Stadium with a 28-16 win. UofL ran for 231 yards, while holding VT ti just 240 yards of offense.
As for the Golden Bears, it has been a bit of an up-and-down season up to their point. Cal started the year at 3-0, including getting a win against Minnesota, but have dropped four of their last six since then. They most recently fell 31-21 to Virginia, getting out-gained 456 yards to 263 - including only eight rushing yards.
Louisville is 3-5 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Cal is 3-6. The Cardinals are 0-5 at home ATS despite being 4-1 straight up, while the Golden Bears are 2-2 on the road both ATS and straight up.
The Cardinals covered at Pitt (-6.5), at Miami (+10.5) and at Virginia Tech (+10.5); but were unable to cover vs. Eastern Kentucky (-38.5), vs. James Madison (-15.5) vs. Bowling Green (-26.5) vs. Virginia (-6.5) and vs. Boston College (-25.5).
The Hokies covered at Oregon State (-2.5), vs. Minnesota (+2.5) and at Boston College (+6.0); but were unable to do so vs. Texas Southern (-44.5), at San Diego State (-14.0), vs. Duke (+3.5), vs. North Carolina (-7.5), at Virginia Tech (+6.0) and vs. Virginia (+5.5)
