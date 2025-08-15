Watch: Karl Maslowski, Louisville Specialists Talk Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Football is almost back. Fall camp for the Louisville football program is wrapping up their third and final week of their 2025 preseason, and kickoff for their season-opener vs. Eastern Kentucky just 15 days away.
While both side of the line of scrimmage for the Cardinals have drawn plenty of attention this offseason, special teams is just as important. Over the course of fall camp, whether it's with the actual kicking aspect or the blocking alignments and assignments, the area of the field for Louisville has seen plenty of competition.
"We've used a few starters here and there to keep them, to keep up a little bit more experienced, more athletic on special teams," special team coordinator Karl Maslowski said. "It's a process of making sure we've got the right amount of starters, and the right amount of new guys that are hungry, and developing, and all that stuff."
Following the Cardinals' practice on Friday, Maslowski, placekickers Nick Keller and Cooper Ranvier, plus long snapper Shai Kochav took time to meet with the media. They discussed the competition at placekicker, punter Carter Schwartz' development, Kochav's experience, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conference:
Special Teams Coordinator Karl Maslowski
Placekickers Nick Keller and Cooper Ranvier, Long Snapper Shai Kochav
(Photo of Cooper Ranvier via University of Louisville Athletics)
