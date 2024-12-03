Report: RB Maurice Turner Transferring from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville running back Maurice Turner plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, his representation told 247Sports. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.
While the 5-foot-10, 190-pound all-purpose back began the 2024 campaign as the starter, his entry into the portal does not come as a major shock. Turner missed the majority of the year due to an early season ankle injury, with true freshmen Isaac Brown and Duke Watson excelling in his absence, and even jumping him in the depth chart when he did return. He finished the season with 27 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown in four games.
During his first two seasons in college, the Nicholls, Ga. native proved to be a valuable depth piece behind Jawhar Jordan, as well as Isaac Guerendo in 2023. He finishes his Cardinals career with 154 rushes for 734 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 24 catches for 167 yards.
Turner is the eighth Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the end of the regular season, joining Madden Sanker, Mason Reiger, Donald Chaney Jr., Jadon Thompson, Benjamin Perry, Jahlil McClain and Jimmy Calloway.
He's the 10th overall to go portaling, as Devin Neal and Aaron Williams previously announced before the end of the season that they would transfer.
Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
Louisville will learn their bowl draw on Sunday, Dec. 8 following the end of conference championship weekend.
(Photo of Maurice Turner: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)
