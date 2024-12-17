Report: Louisville 'Expected' to Host Former Purdue TE Max Klare for Visit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's going to be a busy week of transfer portal visits for the Louisville football program, and that so happens to include one of the top players available.
Former Purdue tight end Max Klare is "expected" to take a visit to Louisville on Tuesday, according to 247Sports' Jody Demling.
Klare is one of the top players currently in the portal. He comes in as the top-ranked tight end and the No. 8 overall transfer to enter the portal, according to On3's in-house rankings. Klare is coming off of visits to both Texas and Texas A&M, and has also been generating interest from Ohio State.
There's a reason why Klare is so highly regarded. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end caught 51 passes this season for the Boilermakers, compiling 685 yards and four touchdowns in the process. Klare was voted Third-Team All-Big Ten for his efforts.
The Guilford, Ind. native spent three years at Purdue, even playing his first season in college under current Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm during his final season as the head man at Purdue. After redshirting in 2022, Klare took a step forward in 2023, logging 22 catches for 196 yards.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window, and have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter. So far, Louisville has seen 17 players of their own enter the portal, while landing six transfer commitments.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Max Klare: Alex Martin - Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
