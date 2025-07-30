Louisville Report

Watch: Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Talk Media Day

Head coach Jeff Brohm and several Cardinals were available at Louisville football's annual Media Day.

Matthew McGavic

STILL FROM VIDEO: University of Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm met with the media, discussing his excitement with working with Vince Marrow.
STILL FROM VIDEO: University of Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm met with the media, discussing his excitement with working with Vince Marrow. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Media Days are a sure sign that college football is just around the corner, and the Louisville football program held theirs on Wednesday.

Gathering in the defensive team meeting room at the Howard Schnellenberger center, head coach Jeff Brohm had the chance to talk with the local media regarding the upcoming 2025 season. The Cardinals also kicked off fall camp earlier in the day as well.

"We're excited to get things underway. Our team has worked really hard to get to this point. ... We like our football team, we like our players, we like the makeup of our players. I thought they've had a good summer, and now we've got to put in the work this fall and continue to improve and get better. We'll also try to keep as many guys healthy as we can along the way, and go out there and compete and try to win as many as we can."

Several players were also made available for questions. Wide receiver Caullin Lacy and center Pete Nygra represented the offensive side of the ball; while defensive tackle Rene Konga and defensive end Clev Lubin represented the defense.

Louisville will kick off their season later this month, hosting Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.

Below are the videos from their Media Day press conferences:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

Wide Receiver Caullin Lacy and Center Pete Nygra

Defensive Tackle Rene Konga and Defensive End Clev Lubin

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
