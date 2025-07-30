Watch: Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Talk Media Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Media Days are a sure sign that college football is just around the corner, and the Louisville football program held theirs on Wednesday.
Gathering in the defensive team meeting room at the Howard Schnellenberger center, head coach Jeff Brohm had the chance to talk with the local media regarding the upcoming 2025 season. The Cardinals also kicked off fall camp earlier in the day as well.
"We're excited to get things underway. Our team has worked really hard to get to this point. ... We like our football team, we like our players, we like the makeup of our players. I thought they've had a good summer, and now we've got to put in the work this fall and continue to improve and get better. We'll also try to keep as many guys healthy as we can along the way, and go out there and compete and try to win as many as we can."
Several players were also made available for questions. Wide receiver Caullin Lacy and center Pete Nygra represented the offensive side of the ball; while defensive tackle Rene Konga and defensive end Clev Lubin represented the defense.
Louisville will kick off their season later this month, hosting Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
Below are the videos from their Media Day press conferences:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Wide Receiver Caullin Lacy and Center Pete Nygra
Defensive Tackle Rene Konga and Defensive End Clev Lubin
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky