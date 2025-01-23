Report: Old Dominion Transfer OL Michael Flores Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has made offensive line massive point of emphasis in the transfer portal this cycle, and this time, they're bringing in a lineman that has family ties to the program.
Former Old Dominion center Michael Flores has committed to the Cardinals, his representation told Rivals. Flores was offered just this past Tuesday.
Flores is the younger brother of John Paul Flores, who played for Louisville in 2023 during Jeff Brohm's first season as the head coach.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound center started all 12 games for Old Dominion this season, and was arguably their best lineman of the year. In 435 pass block snaps and 839 blocking snaps overall, Flores gave up only three sacks and 17 total quarterback pressures. He also helped ODU lead the Sun Belt in rushing yards at 209.8 per game.
The Arlington, Texas native, like his older brother, started his career at Dartmouth. After redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2019, not playing in 2020 after COVID canceled the Ivy League season and playing minimal snaps in 2021, he broke through in 2022. That year, he started all 10 games at right guard, and gave up no sacks and just four pressures in 171 pass block snaps and 357 blocking snaps overall.
Louisville has now landed 21 transfer commitments in this cycle, while also seeing 18 scholarship players of their own enter the portal during the winter transfer window. Six of their commitments have been on the offensive line.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Michael Flores via Old Dominion Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky