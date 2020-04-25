Louisville Report
Class of 2021 OL Zen Michalski commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 offensive lineman Zenuae "Zen" Michalski has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision Saturday.

Among others, the Cards fought off conference foes Duke, Syracuse & Boston College as well as regional rival Indiana to land Michalski's commitment.

Hailing from just across the Ohio River at Floyd Central High School, Michalski is a three-star prospect and the No. 14 offensive tackle in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports.

Listed at six-foot-six, Michalski displays incredible range and versatility on the offensive line. He is adept at creating rushing lanes for inside/outside zone runs, and can lock up pass rushing defenders or force them to the ground as they try and attack the quarterback. He can also throw blocks down field and pull across the line much like an offensive guard would. OG might be his more natural position unless he gains more weight, as he is listed at 265-pounds.

He is the fourth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle and the second in as many days. Offensive guard Aaron Gunn and defensive end Victoine Brown got head coach Scott Satterfield's class started back in March, and safety Bralyn Oliver announced his commitment on Friday, Apr. 24.

