Louisville QB Miller Moss, RB Isaac Brown Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville quarterback Miller Moss and running back Isaac Brown have both been named to preseason watch list for the 89th Maxwell Award, The Maxwell Football Club announced announced Monday.
It is the first time since 2020 that multiple Cardinals have been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is presented to "the most outstanding player in college football."
Moss comes to Louisville from USC, where he spent the first four years of his collegiate career. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal caller started the first nine games of the year, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions. However, he was benched for the final three games of the year.
The Los Angeles, Calif. native rode the bench at USC for the first three years of his time with the Trojans, and was the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The first start in his collegiate career came in the 2023 Holiday Bowl vs. none other than Louisville, where he threw for 372 yards and a bowl-record six touchdowns to one interception.
Brown is coming off of a dynamic true freshman campaign for the Cardinals this past season. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts, including the final eight, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Brown's 7.1 yards per carry led the ACC, while his rushing yardage placed third in the league, and his rushing touchdown total placed fifth. Not only did he break Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing mark at Louisville, he was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Bob Kupbens - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky