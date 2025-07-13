Miller Moss Cracks USA TODAY's List of Top 25 Quarterbacks in College Football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is heading into the upcoming 2025 season with a lot of potential on the offensive side of the ball. They have a phenomenal one-two punch at both running back and wide receiver, good depth amongst the skill positions overall, and sport a good offensive line as well.
Additionally, the man under center is a highly regarded player as well.
USA TODAY recently released their list of the top 25 quarterbacks in college football heading into the upcoming season. Louisville's Miller Moss was able to crack the list, with the transfer from USC coming in at No. 23. Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Penn State's Drew Allar, Texas' Arch Manning, LSU Garrett Nussmeier and Arizona State's Sam Leavett make up the top five.
"He should be a good fit at Louisville given Jeff Brohm’s success mentoring QBs, and he’ll have a lot of projected all-league talent around him in the Cardinals offense," USA TODAY wrote.
Moss won the starting QB spot for USC this past season after beating out UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava for the job in fall camp. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal caller started the first nine games of the year, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
But following a three-interception performance in a 26-21 loss vs. Washington, he was benched in favor of Maiava for the final three games of the year.
The Los Angeles, Calif. native rode the bench at USC for the first three years of his time with the Trojans, and was the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The first start in his collegiate career came in the 2023 Holiday Bowl vs. none other than Louisville, where he threw for 372 yards and a bowl-record six touchdowns to one interception.
Across 21 appearances and 10 starts, Moss has completed 65.6 percent of his throws for 3,469 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Miller Moss: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky