Louisville 'Could See' Multiple Quarterbacks Play vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's officially rivalry week in The Ville. However, while this year's rivalry meeting between Louisville and Kentucky on the court had plenty of local and national interest, their gridiron counterpart is the opposite.
Not too long ago, the Cardinals were 7-1, and there were legitimate discussions regarding their chances to make both the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff. Instead, they head into Saturday's matchup on a three game losing streak. Not to mention that the Wildcats sit at 5-6, and were most recently blasted by Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Part of Louisville's current losing skid has been instability at the quarterback position, both because of underperformance and availability. Unfortunately, they're in the same position this week as they prepare to take on their rival.
During his weekly press conference on Monday, head coach Jeff Brohm didn't rule out the possibility of playing multiple quarterbacks against Kentucky - even if starter Miller Moss was healthy.
"We're going to try and get Miller [Moss] healthy, he's got an injury he had, we'll try to get him healthy," Brohm said. "I could see multiple quarterbacks possibly playing again.”
Prior to this past Saturday, Moss has started all 10 game for Louisville this season, although his actual play on the field had been up-and-down. He's completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,344 yards, but only 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with it.
Over the last month, Moss' struggles were exacerbated. In his last four appearances, he completed only 60.8 percent of his throws, averaged just 184.5 yards per game, and threw two touchdowns against three interceptions. During this time, calls from the fanbase to make a change at quarterback.
Brohm's hand was forced last weekend. Due to what was described as a "freak weight room accident," Moss did not start against SMU - although he was available in an emergency situation.
In place of Moss, redshirt freshman Deuce Adams got the start at SMU, while redshirt junior Brady Allen received a couple drives in the game. Adams finished the game going 12-of-17 for 94 yards, while rushing for 14 yards and seven attempts (two being sacks). Allen was 2-of-3 for six yards plus an interception.
"I think it was a promising first start, offensive coordinator Brian Brohm said of Adams. "He did some things that you can build on. Coming in as a as a redshirt freshman in your first real live action - he hasn't gotten a ton of action up to that point. I thought he was composed, he handled the offense well, he got in and out of the huddle, made a couple big time throws, didn't make any major mistakes."
As for the game against Kentucky, Moss is once again "viewed as questionable," per On3's Pete Nakos. Even if he is able to play, Brian Brohm alluded that the other two quarterbacks could see the field based on their abilities to run certain types of plays.
"They all can run the full offense," he said. "There might be certain plays, especially if depending on how full go Miller will be. If he's 100 percent, is he 90 percent, can he fully run. There might be certain plays that are better suited for the other guys to get in there. ... There's ways to manage it and make it work, and we try our best to do that."
Louisville and Kentucky wil kick off on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. EST from L&N Stadium.
