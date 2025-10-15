Jeff Brohm Suggests Louisville Could Use Multiple Quarterbacks vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - To say that the Louisville football program has a massive game on tap this weekend would be an understatement. Not only are the Cardinals are heading down to South Beach to face No. 2 Miami, it's one where the eyes of the college football nation will be firmly fixated on them.
It's a matchup that has a ton repercussions in terms of the ACC Championship race. It's also one where the Cards could use multiple different players under center.
On Tuesday, during the segment of his weekly coaches radio show where he answers fan questions, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm received a question that asked if he planned on bringing in any of the backup quarterbacks for a few plays at some point this season just to see how they fair.
Not only did Brohm suggest that they would at some point this season, it could happen for the upcoming game vs. the Hurricanes.
"Yeah, probably this game (vs. Miami)," he said. "We've always had a package of different plays. I've talked to the quarterbacks, it wouldn't shock me if we use certain quarterbacks for certain plays. Whether it's this game or beyond, we'll see. But yes, we have a package for that."
Miller Moss has been Louisville's starting quarterback for all five games up to this point, but the USC transfer has been far from perfect. While he has completed 67.0 percent of his throws for 1,358 yards and seven touchdowns, that has also come with four interceptions and two fumbles - and there have been a handful of plays that should have resulted in more turnovers.
As a result, large pockets of Louisville fans have been clamoring for Brohm to make a change at quarterback, specifically to Deuce Adams. While just a redshirt freshman, Adams has arguably the strongest arm on the roster and is unquestionably the most mobile.
However, in the two games that have seen Brohm empty the benches and go to the backups - against Eastern Kentucky and Bowling Green - Brady Allen has been the first backup inserted. Allen is 6-for-9 for 69 yards plus a touchdown and an interceptions, while Adams is 3-for-4 for 18 yards - as well as two rushes for four yards.
It wouldn't be the first time Brohm has utilized multiple quarterbacks at Louisville. In 2004 as the quarterbacks coach under then-head coach Bobby Petrino, the Cardinals ran a two-quarterback system between senior Stefan LeFors and highly-touted true freshman (plus little brother and current quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator) Brian Brohm.
Kickoff between Louisville and Miami from Hard Rock Stadium in Coral Gables, Fla. is set for Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Miller Moss, Brady Allen: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky