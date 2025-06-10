Report: New Mexico Transfer DB Nigel Williams to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be 81 days away from the Louisville football program kicking off their 2025 campaign, but there could be another roster addition on the horizon.
Former New Mexico cornerback Nigel Williams will take a visit to the Cardinals this Friday, June 13, his representation told 247Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz. Williams has been in the transfer portal since this past December.
The 5-foot-11, 194 pound defensive back is coming off of his best season at the collegiate level. Playing in all 12 games for the Lobos, Williams tallied 58 total tackles (36 solo), two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
A native of Richmond, Va., Williams spent the first four years of his collegiate career in the Big Ten with Northwestern. However, he saw minimal action during his time with the Huskies, collecting just three tackles in three on-field seasons - all of which came in 2022.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 24 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, including six this spring, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 28 commitments via the portal up to this point, including nine in the spring window.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Nigel Williams via Twitter/X)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky