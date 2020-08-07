Louisville Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Observations from Louisville's Updated 2020 Schedule

Matthew McGavic

The Atlantic Coast Conference didn't keep us waiting very long.

After the league's Board of Directors voted to move to a 10 conference games & one non-conference game scheduling model for the 2020 football season just eight days ago, on Thursday the ACC finally unveiled the full updated week-by-week schedule on the ACC Network's "Packer & Durham".

You can view Louisville's new schedule here, but in this piece we're going to take a bit of a deeper dive into the Cards' draw for the upcoming 2020 season.

Non-Conference Draw

As part of the move to the updated model, Louisville went from having four non-conference games to just one. Of course with such a move, next comes the debate as to who will get that spot. While AD Vince Tyra briefly entertained the notion of going after after a Power Five school (prior to the SEC and Big 12 going conference and in-state only respectively), in the end they drew Western Kentucky. This was the game that quite frankly made the most sense, as the Hilltoppers were the most prolific non-conference team that remained on the table and were already previously on the schedule.

Front-Loaded 

After the season-opener against the Hilltoppers, things really start to ratchet up. Between here and the end of October, this is where Louisville will play their three toughest home games and two toughest road games. Week 2 sees them hosting Miami - a team that many publications are high on during this preseason - then Week 3 will have the Cards traveling to play Pitt - who has one of the toughest defenses in the ACC. A Week 4 bye and Week 5 trip to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech give them a slight break, but then it's back to the grind. The nest three weeks see the Cards go to Notre Dame, then host Florida State & Virginia Tech - three teams that are ranked in the Top 26 according to ESPN's FPI.

Road Trip!

During the aforementioned period is when Louisville plays their longest stretch of road games for the 2020 season. It starts with a Week 3 trip to Pittsburgh and ends with a Week 6 visit to South Bend, where the Cards will go over a month without playing at Cardinal Stadium. In fact, this is Louisville's first three-game road trip since the 2012 season where Louisville played FIU, Southern Miss. and Pitt. Of note, Louisville went 3-0 during that road trip.

Under the Lights

The Cardinals got themselves a nice little scheduling bonus from the folks over at the ACC. Louisville will play three Friday night games in 2020, the most in the conference. This consists of their home game against Syracuse and their road trips to both Georgia Tech & Boston College. The caveat here however is that all three Friday night games are coming after one of the opponent's bye weeks - giving them more time to prepare for the Cardinals.

The More Things Change...

Of course when you move to a model where your non-conference games are slashed from 4 to 1 and you add two conference games, there's going to be some shake up in the order of some of the games. That being said, there are still some games that were left unscathed from the previous schedule. Louisville's home affairs against Florida State (Saturday, Oct. 24th) & Virginia Tech (Saturday, Oct. 31st) as well as their road trip to Virginia (Saturday, Nov. 7th) are exactly the same as they were when the original schedule was announced back in January.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Louisville Soccer Players Dismissed for Role in COVID-19 Outbreak

Three members of the Louisville men's soccer program have been dismissed from the team and three others have been suspended as a result of an off-campus party that lead to 29 positive COVID-19 tests and a temporary shutdown of four sports.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Increased Competition in Fall Camp Showcases Numerous Defensive Standouts

Louisville Football might be just three days through fall camp, but a high level of competition and intense positional battles have put on display a number of standout performances on the defensive side of the ball.

Matthew McGavic

Schedule Release Energizes Louisville Coaches & Players

While Louisville Football has already had a high-energy fall camp through its first three days, today's schedule release gave them a bit more juice.

Matthew McGavic

Newcomers Slowly Adding Defensive Depth for Louisville Football

A lack of depth was the source of many problems for Louisville's defense a season ago. But the Cardinals' additions in 2020 & 2021 slowly have them inching towards a state of "true depth" on that side of the ball.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football's Full Updated 2020 Schedule Announced

The Louisville Cardinals' full updated week-by-week football schedule for the 2020 season has finally been unveiled:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Student-Athletes Quarantined After Attending Party

Athletic Director Vince Tyra says student athletes could face consequences for improper conduct

samdraut

Louisville Football Holds Fall Camp with Safety in Mind

Cardinals participating in faster-paced two-week fall camp

samdraut

Offensive Tackle play "coming around well" in Louisville's Fall Camp

Even after losing both starting offensive tackles over the offseason, the play at that position is heating up during Louisville Football's fall camp.

Matthew McGavic

Dwayne Ledford Looking For Next Key O-Line Contributor

Entering fall camp, Louisville Football had seven offensive linemen in which they felt comfortable with seeing major playing time. By the end of camp, offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford hopes to make it eight.

Matthew McGavic

Off-campus party leads to COVID-19 cases at Louisville

Athletic Director Vince Tyra says most of the confirmed cases in student athletes have been asymptomatic

samdraut