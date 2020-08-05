Louisville Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Eliminating negative plays an emphasis for Louisville offense

samdraut

An explosive offense can be limited by negative plays, something that Louisville football wants to eliminate this fall.

Louisville began fall camp Aug. 4 with an offense focused on reducing tackles for a loss, sacks and penalties. Head coach Scott Satterfield said the first two weeks of practices are spent on installation and fundamentals.

The Cardinals ranked 24th in total offense and rushing offense last season, but were hampered by negative plays that disrupted drives.

“We are an explosive offense and we can make some plays in the run and the pass down the field, we got to eliminate those negative plays - the tackles for loss, the sacks, the penalties,” Satterfield said. “If we can eliminate those plays, we can be that much more of an explosive offense.”

In 2019 Louisville ranked 107th in penalties, 117th in sacks allowed & 130th in tackles for loss allowed - the latter of which is dead last in FBS. However they still have plenty of production returning from a year ago.

Javian Hawkins ranked seventh in the nation with 1,525 rushing yards while breaking the school record for rushing yards by a running back. Micale Cunningham set a school record for passing efficiency while Tutu Atwell led the ACC in receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Dez Fitzpatrick had 635 receiving yards and six touchdowns, Marshon Ford led ACC tight ends in touchdown catches and Hassan Hall accounted for 1,345 yards as a running back and returner.

Louisville’s proven playmakers aren’t the only ones participating in practices. Satterfield likes to see competition between players, regardless of past production.

“You have a lot of guys that made plays for us last year, we have some other guys waiting in the wing that are just as good,” Satterfield said. “When they get their opportunity, they got to make those same plays.”

Cunningham says the team has a greater grasp of the offense this year. The redshirt junior quarterback said coaches have increased the tempo in practices as expectations of players’ understanding of the offense has grown.

“Bringing that effort day-in and day-out,” Cunningham said. “As a whole we want to execute more.”

Cunningham, who calls Hawkins and Hall the best running backs in the country, credited the offensive line for Louisville’s rushing attack. Satterfield said the offensive line has added depth this season.

Several members of Louisville’s offense collected preseason accolades in recent weeks.

Satterfield doesn’t want the individual to outshine the team.

“Nobody in this program ever did anything by themselves, we are all doing this together,” Satterfield said. “If we can continue to play for each other as one then we will have more guys get individual accolades.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bryan Brown Striving for Overall Defensive Improvement in 2020

In his second year as the defensive coordinator for Louisville, Bryan Brown is hoping every unit of his defense can take a meaningful step forward.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Welcomes Return of Fall Camp

They might have had to wear masks and be socially distant at times, but the Louisville Cardinals were more than happy to bring on their first practice of the 2020 preseason.

Matthew McGavic

Confidence is Micale Cunningham's Biggest Improvement During Scott Satterfield's Tenure

Even with the physical strides that Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham has made between this & last year's fall camps, it's his confidence that has progressed more than anything else.

Matthew McGavic

Newcomers adding energy and competition for Louisville

Jeff Walz sees "spirited" one-on-one games during on-court workouts

samdraut

Schedule Change Alters Louisville's Game Plan for 2020 Season

With Louisville Football having their first two opponents removed from their schedule as a result of the ACC's new 10 + 1 model, it has a significant impact on how they will game plan for opponents going forward.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Not Experiencing Student-Athlete Pushback in Regards to Playing in 2020

Many programs across the nation have dealt with players opting out of the 2020 season due to issues related to health & safety practices or stances on racial injustice. Thanks to their approaches on both, Louisville is not one of them.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville officially announces addition of JUCO LB KJ Cloyd

KJ Cloyd, one of the top JUCO linebackers in the country, is now officially a Louisville Cardinal.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville focused on quality-driven workouts

Cardinals participating in final week of coach-led workouts prior to fall semester

samdraut

Louisville's Offensive Line Continues to Build Depth & Chemistry

The O-Line room for the Louisville Football program has taken significant strides over the last year and a half both in size and camaraderie. Offensive Coordinator Dwayne Ledford thinks they're just getting started.

Matthew McGavic

This Past Week in Recruiting: August 3, 2020

Recapping the week that was out on the recruiting trail for both the Louisville Football & Men's Basketball programs.

Matthew McGavic