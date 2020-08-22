SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville offensive line becoming closer in second year

samdraut

Physicality and finishing plays remain an emphasis for Louisville football’s offensive line, but with another year under the direction of offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, the linemen are forming together even more.

“Inside the meeting rooms it’s a more family vibe,” redshirt freshman Renato Brown said. “We were close last year, but we are really molding together this year.”

Louisville brings back experience to its offensive line this fall.

Robbie Bell and Caleb Chandler each started all 13 games at right and left guard, respectively. Cole Bentley started at center in the final six games last year.

Adonis Boone started in place of Mekhi Becton at left tackle while also playing guard in Louisville’s rotation.

Cameron DeGeorge, a graduated transfer from UConn, has started 33 games in his career. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Massachusetts native can play tackle or guard.

Competing against the offensive line in practice, defensive end Tabarius Peterson has noticed improved from the group.

“The o-line has been doing great, we have a couple new guys that have come in and produced a lot,” Peterson said. “They are hard workers. This year has been amazing going against them.”

Brown, who played in four games before preserving his redshirt as a freshman in 2019, used last year to help him adjust to the speed of the collegiate game.

“I think it was getting me ready for this year,” Brown said. “It gave me good experience to see what a college football game was like.”

With a year of experience, Brown doesn’t consider himself a younger player anymore. He has seen newcomers try to earn their way onto the field this fall.

Louisville signed four incoming freshmen to its 2020 recruiting class in Austin Collins, Tim Lawson, Luke Kandra and Kobby Baynes. Trevor Reid, the top-ranked junior-college offensive tackle, was added as well.

Brown has seen Baynes’ effort in practice leading up to the season.

“He still makes freshman mistakes, but when he goes out on the football field you see that he wants to get better,” Brown said.

As Louisville develops a rotation, position flexibility along the offensive line is important.

“We can really shift things around if we need to,” Brown said.

