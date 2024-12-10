Report: Middle Tennessee Transfer WR Omari Kelly to Visit Louisville
Editor's Note: A previous report by Rivals' Adam Gorney regarding Dane Key's potential visit to Louisville was inaccurate.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is set to host a prolific wide receiver in the coming days.
Middle Tennessee transfer Omari Kelly has a visit to the Cardinals that is "set in stone," according to Rivals' Adam Gorney.
After spending his first two years in college at Auburn but seeing minimal playing time, Kelly made the jump to MTSU for his junior year, and had a breakout season. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound receiver caught a team-tying best 53 passes for 869 yards and four touchdowns, with the latter two numbers coming in second on the Blue Raiders.
The transfer portal officially opened up on Monday, and Louisville has already been lining up visitors over the coming days.
USC quarterback Miller Moss is set to visit later this week, as is FIU offensive lineman Naeer Jackson and WKU linebacker Darius Thomas. Charlotte edge rusher Demon Clowney and Purdue offensive tackle Mahamane Moussa visited the Cardinals on the first day the portal opened, while Purdue quarterback Ryan Brown is also in the process of setting up a visit.
So far, Louisville has seen 14 players of their own announce that they will enter the portal when it opens. They are still waiting for their first transfer commitment.
(Photo of Omari Kelly: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images)
