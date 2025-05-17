On3 Includes Isaac Brown on List of Top 100 Players Heading Into 2025 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of a good 2024 season, the Louisville football program is generating a lot of preseason buzz for year three under head coach Jeff Brohm. After going 10-4 in year one and 9-4 this past season, the Cardinals are appearing on a plethora of early top-25 polls ahead of the 2025 season, and are getting into the discussion for making a return trip to the ACC Championship Game.
Now, their top returner is starting to get some offseason/preseason recognition.
On Thursday, On3 released their list of the top 100 players in college football for the 2025 season. On it was Louisville running back Isaac Brown, who comes in at No. 44 overall. Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, South Carolina DE Dylan Stewart, Ohio State S Caleb Downs, Texas DE Colin Simmons and Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt round out the top five.
Louisville is set to face 10 top 100 players this upcoming season, according to On3. Clemson boasts five (DT Peter Woods, DE T.J. Parker, CB Avieon Terrell, QB Cade Klubnik, OT Blake Miller), Miami sports three (DE Rueben Bain Jr., QB Carson Beck, OT Francis Mauigoa) and Pitt has two (LBs Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles).
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back put together a dynamic true freshman campaign for the Cardinals this past season. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Brown's 7.1 yards per carry led the ACC, while his rushing yardage placed third in the league, and his rushing touchdown total placed fifth. Not only did he break Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing mark at Louisville, he tied Jackson's true freshman record for 100-yard rushing games with five.
Brown also became the Cardinals' first true freshman to ever rush for over 1,000 yards. His yardage total is also the most among power conference true freshmen, and the second-most among FBS true freshmen, trailing only Ahmad Hardy's 1,351 at ULM.
As a result, Brown took home numerous accolades. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports.
Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky