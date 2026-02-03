Jeff Brohm Brings Back Two Former Louisville Assistants

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm announced the hirings of two new staff members on Tuesday.

Long-time Louisville assistant Paul Petrino returns as a Senior Offensive Assistant who will oversee the tight ends, while Jontavius Morris was named as a Defensive Assistant who will work with the defensive tackles position.

Petrino is returning to Louisville for his third stint with the Cardinals. He previously coached receivers from 1998–99 before serving as offensive coordinator and receivers coach from 2003–06, helping guide some of the most productive offenses in program history.

With Petrino leading the offense from 2003-06, the Cardinals were one of the most explosive offensive units in the nation. In 2004, Petrino’s offense led the country in both total offense (539.8) and scoring offense (49.8), while the 2006 unit was second in the country at 475.5 yards per game.

A veteran with over 35 years of coaching experience, Petrino joins the Cardinals after serving the past two seasons at South Alabama, including the 2025 campaign as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator. Prior to that role, he coached wide receivers at South Alabama in 2024, continuing a career defined by offensive production and player development.

His career includes nine seasons as head coach at the University of Idaho (2013–21), where he led the Vandals through a period of transition and earned Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2016 after a nine-win season capped by a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory. Petrino has also held offensive coordinator roles at Arkansas (two stints), Illinois, Central Michigan, and Louisville.

In addition to his collegiate experience, Petrino spent the 2007 season in the NFL as wide receivers coach for the Atlanta Falcons. His background includes coaching quarterbacks, receivers, and tight ends, giving him a broad offensive perspective that will benefit Louisville’s tight end room.

A native of Butte, Montana, Petrino began his coaching career at Carroll College, his alma mater, where he was a four-year quarterback and is a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame.

Morris returns to Louisville after one season at Louisiana Monroe where he served as the defensive ends coach.

A former quality control assistant for the Cardinals during the 2023 and 2024 season, Morris has had a history with Brohm over the last couple of seasons during his stops at Purdue and Louisville.

Before his stint at ULM and UofL, Morris served as a recruiting assistant and graduate assistant at Purdue.

Morris played collegiately at UAB and Western Kentucky as a defensive tackle. In three seasons at UAB, Morris started 19 of 35 games and tallied 54 total tackles. During his junior year in 2014, he finished with 20 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, two blocked kicks and returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown against North Texas.

After transferring from UAB, Morris spent one season as a starting defensive tackle for Brohm on Western Kentucky’s 2015 Conference USA championship team. He finished the season with 34 total tackles, including five for loss, a pair of sacks, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery with the Hilltoppers.

Morris graduated from UAB in 2016 with a degree in healthcare management. He earned a master’s degree in technology leadership and innovation from Purdue in 2020.

