Louisville Promotes Adam Mueller to LB Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is promoting from within for their next hire on head coach Jeff Brohm’s coaching staff.

Brohm is elevating quality control specialist Adam Mueller to be the Cardinals' next linebackers coach, he announced Tuesday.

Mark Ivey, who has coached the linebackers for Louisville ever since Brohm took over the program in 2023, will be moving back to coaching the defensive line. Previous UofL defensive line coach, Mark Hagen, was not retained after his contract expired.

Mueller is the second assistant coaching hire made by Brohm this offseason, following Paul Petrino, who will take over as the tight ends coach after Ryan Wallace left for Oregon State. Brohm has one hire left to make for his staff, as he still needs to replace defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ron English.

Mueller has spent the last four seasons working under Brohm in various support capacities. During all three years of Brohm's tenure at Louisville up to this point, Mueller has been a defensive quality control coach. He was also a defensive graduate assistant at Purdue for Brohm's final year as the head coach of the Boilermakers in 2022.

From 2019 to 2021, Mueller served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Lake Erie College, who operates at the Division II level. Prior to Mueller's arrival, the Storm posted the No. 137 total, No. 163 scoring and No. 102 red zone defense in 2018. During his final season in 2021, Mueller improved those marks to 76th, 98th and 19th, respectively.

Mueller also has prior stints both in the Commonwealth and the ACC. He served as the defensive line coach and director of football operations at Morehead State for the 2018 season, and was their defensive line coach in 2015. Sandwiched in between, he was a defensive graduate assistant at Boston College from 2016-17.

The Park Ridge, Ill. native played for five seasons as a long snapper at UConn, suiting up from 2010 to 2014.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

