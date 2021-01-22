Report: Louisville Promotes Quality Control Coach Pete Thomas to QB Coach

He has served as the offensive quality control coach for two seasons with the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield has had a busy offseason when it comes filling assistant coaching vacancies, but he didn't have to go very far to find his next quarterbacks coach.

Offensive quality control coach Pete Thomas, who joined Satterfield's staff when he was hired after the 2018 season, is expected to be promoted to quarterbacks coach according to FootballScoop.

Thomas is replacing Frank Ponce, who took the offensive coordinator job at Appalachian State last week. He has spent the last two seasons working with offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford on the offensive line.

Before joining the Cardinals, Thomas spent two seasons working under Satterfield at Appalachian State as an offensive graduate assistant in 2017 and offensive quality control coach in 2018. He also served as the interim quarterbacks coach for the 2018 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, in which the Mountaineers won 45-13 over Middle Tennessee.

As far as is playing career goes, he threw for more than 9,000 yards and 36 touchdowns while completing 61.7 percent of his passes at Colorado State, North Carolina State and Louisiana-Monroe. He also played one season for the Los Angeles Kiss of the Arena Football League, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 43 touchdowns.

The Cardinals have seen three assistant coaches depart the program this offseason. Running backs coach Norval McKenzie was hired to the same position at his alma mater of Vanderbilt, and offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford took the offensive line coach job with the Atlanta Falcons. It is reported that ECU running backs coach De’Rail Sims will replace McKenzie, and a successor has yet to be named for Ledford.

Louisville ended the 2020 season at 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the ACC.

