Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Five vs. SMU

The Cardinals dropped their second game in a row, this time to the Mustangs.

Louisville’s Issac Brown gets a first down against SMU this Saturday. Oct. 5, 2024
Louisville's Issac Brown gets a first down against SMU this Saturday. Oct. 5, 2024 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As soon as they began the 2024 season on a winning streak, the Louisville football program is now on a losing skid.

Returning home for their first matchup since falling at Notre Dame, the Louisville football program once again fell victim to their own mistakes and miscues, dropping a 34-27 decision to SMU for their first ACC loss of the 2024 season.

With it being another mistake-filled game, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against SMU:

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Team Grades

  • Overall: 62.1
  • Offense: 69.2
  • Passing: 83.4
  • Pass Blocking: 43.1
  • Receiving: 67.7
  • Running: 70.0
  • Run Blocking: 52.8
  • Defense: 52.4
  • Run Defense: 67.4
  • Tacking: 57.3
  • Pass Rush: 58.2
  • Coverage: 42.6
  • Special Teams: TBD

Individual Offense Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce -- 83.4 (7)
  2. QB Tyler Shough -- 80.7 (70)
  3. RB Isaac Brown -- 76.6 (40)
  4. TE Jamari Johnson -- 69.8 (32)
  5. RG Austin Collins -- 67.1 (70)
  6. WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 66.6 (64)
  7. C Pete Nygra -- 65.8 (70)
  8. RB Donald Chaney Jr. -- 64.1 (22)
  9. RB Keyjuan Brown -- 62.8 (6)
  10. TE Mark Redman -- 62.2 (40)
  11. FB Duane Martin -- 61.5 (16)
  12. LG Michael Gonzalez -- 59.6 (70)
  13. WR Cataurus Hicks -- 54.3 (13)
  14. TE Nate Kurisky -- 54.1 (7)
  15. WR Chris Bell -- 54.0 (59)
  16. WR Caullin Lacy -- 52.4 (41)
  17. LT Monroe Mills -- 52.2 (28)
  18. LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 51.5 (12)
  19. RT Jonathan Mendoza -- 46.0 (54)
  20. RT Rasheed Miller -- 39.1 (49)

Individual Defensive Grades

*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)

  1. DE Ashton Gillotte -- 73.1 (42)
  2. SS M.J. Griffin -- 71.1 (67)
  3. CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 65.8 (10)
  4. LB/S Antonio Watts -- 62.2 (51)
  5. DE Ramon Puryear -- 61.8 (29)
  6. DT William Spencer -- 61.7 (5)
  7. DT Thor Griffith -- 61.7 (31)
  8. MLB Stanquan Clark -- 60.9 (59)
  9. OLB Adonijah Green -- 60.2 (29)
  10. CB Tayon Holloway -- 59.6 (61)
  11. DT Jared Dawson -- 59.6 (34)
  12. SS Tamarion McDonald -- 57.2 (12)
  13. OLB Tramel Logan -- 55.0 (24)
  14. OLB Myles Jernigan -- 53.2 (14)
  15. FS D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 53.0 (54)
  16. DT Rene Konga -- 52.8 (37)
  17. LB/S Benjamin Perry -- 51.6 (18)
  18. DT Jordan Guerad -- 51.1 (27)
  19. MLB T.J. Quinn -- 44.3 (63)
  20. MLB Dan Foster Jr. -- 40.0 (4)
  21. CB Corey Thornton -- 39.1 (67)

(Photo of Isaac Brown: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

