Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Five vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As soon as they began the 2024 season on a winning streak, the Louisville football program is now on a losing skid.
Returning home for their first matchup since falling at Notre Dame, the Louisville football program once again fell victim to their own mistakes and miscues, dropping a 34-27 decision to SMU for their first ACC loss of the 2024 season.
With it being another mistake-filled game, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are all the individual offensive and defensive grades from their matchup against SMU:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 62.1
- Offense: 69.2
- Passing: 83.4
- Pass Blocking: 43.1
- Receiving: 67.7
- Running: 70.0
- Run Blocking: 52.8
- Defense: 52.4
- Run Defense: 67.4
- Tacking: 57.3
- Pass Rush: 58.2
- Coverage: 42.6
- Special Teams: TBD
Individual Offense Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce -- 83.4 (7)
- QB Tyler Shough -- 80.7 (70)
- RB Isaac Brown -- 76.6 (40)
- TE Jamari Johnson -- 69.8 (32)
- RG Austin Collins -- 67.1 (70)
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks -- 66.6 (64)
- C Pete Nygra -- 65.8 (70)
- RB Donald Chaney Jr. -- 64.1 (22)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 62.8 (6)
- TE Mark Redman -- 62.2 (40)
- FB Duane Martin -- 61.5 (16)
- LG Michael Gonzalez -- 59.6 (70)
- WR Cataurus Hicks -- 54.3 (13)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 54.1 (7)
- WR Chris Bell -- 54.0 (59)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 52.4 (41)
- LT Monroe Mills -- 52.2 (28)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 51.5 (12)
- RT Jonathan Mendoza -- 46.0 (54)
- RT Rasheed Miller -- 39.1 (49)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- DE Ashton Gillotte -- 73.1 (42)
- SS M.J. Griffin -- 71.1 (67)
- CB Tahveon Nicholson -- 65.8 (10)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 62.2 (51)
- DE Ramon Puryear -- 61.8 (29)
- DT William Spencer -- 61.7 (5)
- DT Thor Griffith -- 61.7 (31)
- MLB Stanquan Clark -- 60.9 (59)
- OLB Adonijah Green -- 60.2 (29)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 59.6 (61)
- DT Jared Dawson -- 59.6 (34)
- SS Tamarion McDonald -- 57.2 (12)
- OLB Tramel Logan -- 55.0 (24)
- OLB Myles Jernigan -- 53.2 (14)
- FS D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 53.0 (54)
- DT Rene Konga -- 52.8 (37)
- LB/S Benjamin Perry -- 51.6 (18)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 51.1 (27)
- MLB T.J. Quinn -- 44.3 (63)
- MLB Dan Foster Jr. -- 40.0 (4)
- CB Corey Thornton -- 39.1 (67)
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X